Boy Scouts of America accused of covering up decades of sexual misconduct

The names of over 200 boy scout leaders accused of sexual assault in New York and New Jersey are set to be revealed following back-to-back press conferences in Manhattan and Newark, N.J.

The law firm representing the victims announced Monday its intention to hold a press conference regarding the allegations, which are in regards to an apparent widespread pattern of abuse within the Boy Scouts of America.

WATCH: Boy Scouts of America welcome first all-girl troupe

Jeff Anderson, attorney for the alleged victims, told NBC that the circumstances amounted to a system of denial and cover ups. He said the Boy Scouts of America has files on abusers dating back to the 1940s. Anderson also planned to reveal testimony that he says uncovers more than 7,000 alleged sex abusers within the organization.

“The lives of the survivors and their families have been shattered and destroyed in so many ways,” Anderson said.

READ MORE: Ex-Pope Benedict blames Catholic Church’s abuse scandal on sexual revolution of 1960s

Tuesday’s press conferences expand on a 14,500-page list created by the Boy Scouts of America between 1965 and 1985 naming “ineligible volunteers” who once worked for the organization”. These files became known as the “Perversion Files.”

The files were only released in 2012 by the Oregon Supreme Court and have since been made available on the website of Crew Janci LLP. The law firm represented the plaintiff in the Kerry Lewis v. Boy Scouts of America case, which brought public attention to the files, in 2010.

WATCH: Former Vatican treasurer sentenced to 6 years for sexually abusing choir boys

The Boy Scouts of America told NBC that members of the organization “care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in scouting.”

“We believe victims, we support them and we have paid for unlimited counselling by a provider of their choice,” the statement read. “Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in scouting, and we are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children.”