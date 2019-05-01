Several charges laid after car chase in East Hants

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid charges against a 29-year-old man after a car pursuit in East Hants.

Police say they received a report of a dangerous driver at 10 p.m. on Tuesday in Upper Nine Mile River, N.S.

After locating the vehicle, the driver was “behaving erratically” and failed to stop, leading to a highway pursuit.

The car chase ended after the vehicle left the road on Highway 14 in Upper Nine Mile River.

“The driver was eventually arrested after a short struggle with police,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to Colchester Hospital as a precaution after the arrest.

Michael Alexander Stockermans, 29, has been charged with dangerous driving, assaulting police, assault with a weapon, mischief, resisting arrest, and flight from police.

Stockermans remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court sometime Wednesday.

Highway 14 was reopened the next morning.