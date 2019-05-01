Halifax man sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 12 years after confessing to murder in jail

A Halifax man has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years for the 2011 shooting of a woman in Dartmouth.

While in jail, Christian Clyke confessed to murdering 39-year-old Angela Hall after she refused to sell him cannabis at her apartment on Primrose Street eight years ago. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the case last month.

He was read his fate in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon before Hall’s two children, her friends and family.

Clyke declined the opportunity to speak before sentencing, but Hall’s son, Mitchell Hall-Shay, spoke about the impact of his crimes.

“Losing my mother has created a numbness and confusion these last eight years,” he said, reading from a victim impact statement. He described his mother as a “person who was needed” more than anyone knew — a grandmother to six children she would not get to see grow up as a result of Clyke’s actions.

Another relative described Hall, known affectionately as “Angie,” as “the best mother” whose “journey in life ended much too soon.”

According to a statement of facts read before the court, Clyke called police while incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on Nov. 29, 2016 and confessed to Hall’s murder upon their arrival.

On April 29, 2011, the statement says he and another person went to 44 Primrose St. to buy cannabis from Hall, who had sold it to him before. When she said she wouldn’t get it for him this time, she rushed the pair into the hallway.

That’s when a struggle ensued that left her lying on the floor. Clyke shot her in the back with a prohibited firearm, a Colt .32-20 Winchester revolver that was later seized. She was found by police around 8:20 p.m., lying in the fetal position with cuts to her hands and face and a knife on the floor beside her.

An autopsy later revealed that Hall died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, but suffered other non-fatal stab wounds.

The document adds that on the night of Hall’s death, Clyke had consumed valium and benzodiazepine.

During the hearing, the Crown outlined several mitigating and aggravating factors that impacted the joint recommendation on sentencing it made with the defence.

Crown prosecutor Melanie Perry described Clyke as a “youthful” offender — he was 19 years old at the time of the murder — who had expressed remorse for his actions and is now receiving support for mental health challenges. She also said she was “heartened” by the responsibility he took by confessing to the murder, which saved Hall’s family from the grief of a trial.

That statement prompted Hall’s daughter to shake her head from the public gallery.

Perry said Clyke’s prior criminal record worked as both a mitigating and aggravating factor against him. While he has a total of 35 convictions, including robbery, assault and a firearms offence, she noted that most crimes were committed before adulthood.

But the long list can’t be ignored, she explained, nor can the fact that Hall was “defenceless” at the time of the murder, and Clyke shot her in the back. He also brought a prohibited weapon to a drug deal.

