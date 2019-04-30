Global BC recipes

More
Global BC recipes
April 30, 2019 2:29 pm

Recipe: Prost Haus Pretzels

By Global News

You don't need to travel to Germany for authentic Bavarian food. Patrick Dore of the MRG Group tells Sonia Sunger about their latest venture 'Prost Haus' and he shows us how to make pretzels.

Makes 12, 5 oz pretzels

25 oz water at 105 degrees F
2 tbl sugar
12 g dried yeast

7 cups plus 2 tbl All Purpose Flour
5 oz melted butter

3 qt water
2/3 cup baking soda

3 eggs beaten
coarse sea salt

400 degree oven

1. Combine water, sugar and yeast and allow to sit for 10 minutes

2. Add flour and melted butter and mix with a dough hook on slow speed for 7 minutes

3. Place dough in a very lightly oiled bowl and cover. Allow to double in size. About 1 hour

4. Cut dough into 5 oz portions

Start water and soda on to boil

5. Roll into 20 inch logs and twist into pretzel shape

6. One at a time lower each pretzel into the boiling water and boil for 15-20 seconds

7. Remove and place on a lined baking sheet

8. Brush each pretzel with Egg wash and sprinkle with Sea Salt ( to taste)

9. Bake for 12 – 14 minutes

10. Done!

