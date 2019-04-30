Recipe: Prost Haus Pretzels

Makes 12, 5 oz pretzels
25 oz water at 105 degrees F
2 tbl sugar
12 g dried yeast
7 cups plus 2 tbl All Purpose Flour
5 oz melted butter
3 qt water
2/3 cup baking soda
3 eggs beaten
coarse sea salt
400 degree oven
1. Combine water, sugar and yeast and allow to sit for 10 minutes
2. Add flour and melted butter and mix with a dough hook on slow speed for 7 minutes
3. Place dough in a very lightly oiled bowl and cover. Allow to double in size. About 1 hour
4. Cut dough into 5 oz portions
Start water and soda on to boil
5. Roll into 20 inch logs and twist into pretzel shape
6. One at a time lower each pretzel into the boiling water and boil for 15-20 seconds
7. Remove and place on a lined baking sheet
8. Brush each pretzel with Egg wash and sprinkle with Sea Salt ( to taste)
9. Bake for 12 – 14 minutes
10. Done!
For more Global BC recipes, click here
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.