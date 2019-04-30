Recipe: Prost Haus Pretzels

Makes 12, 5 oz pretzels

25 oz water at 105 degrees F

2 tbl sugar

12 g dried yeast

7 cups plus 2 tbl All Purpose Flour

5 oz melted butter

3 qt water

2/3 cup baking soda

3 eggs beaten

coarse sea salt

400 degree oven

1. Combine water, sugar and yeast and allow to sit for 10 minutes

2. Add flour and melted butter and mix with a dough hook on slow speed for 7 minutes

3. Place dough in a very lightly oiled bowl and cover. Allow to double in size. About 1 hour

4. Cut dough into 5 oz portions

Start water and soda on to boil

5. Roll into 20 inch logs and twist into pretzel shape

6. One at a time lower each pretzel into the boiling water and boil for 15-20 seconds

7. Remove and place on a lined baking sheet

8. Brush each pretzel with Egg wash and sprinkle with Sea Salt ( to taste)

9. Bake for 12 – 14 minutes

10. Done!

