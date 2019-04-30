Peterborough’s downtown farmers market postpones opening day to May 8

Peterborough’s Wednesday downtown farmers’ market will not open on May 1st, as originally advertised.

Due to a special weather statement for Wednesday, organizers say they have cancelled the first market of the season.

In a statement on the market’s website it says:

“There is a ‘Special Weather Statement’ issued for Wednesday that includes strong winds and very cold & heavy rain throughout the duration of the day, so we have made the hard decision that it is best to go ahead and cancel our first market of the season on May 1st 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we look forward to seeing everyone on May 8th from 8:30-2pm.”

Beginning May 8th, every Wednesday a stretch of Charlotte Street will be closed between Louis Street and George Street from 8:30 until 2 p.m.