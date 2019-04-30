Guelph Storm advance to OHL Final with Game 7 win over Saginaw

It’s now a pretty safe bet to never count the Guelph Storm out.

This is especially true after the club fought back from a 3-1 deficit in their series with the Saginaw Spirit by clinching the Western Conference Championship with a 3-2 victory on Monday night.

Nick Suzuki potted the empty-net goal late in the third period, which would end up being the game winner.

Cedric Ralph and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Storm.

Anthony Popovich made 23 saves for the win while Saginaw’s Tristan Lennox made 30 saves.

The unlikely series victory follows on the heels of Guelph storming back from a 3-0 series deficit against the London Knights.

Guelph now advances to face the Ottawa 67’s for the OHL title. The series will begin on Thursday in Ottawa.

The 67’s have yet to lose a game in the playoffs with three straight series sweeps.

Larry Mellott will have the Game 1 call at 7 p.m. on 1460 CJOY.