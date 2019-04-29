McLean man facing 19 charges including car theft, fraud

A man from McLean, Sask., is facing 19 charges in connection with a series of recent thefts in Regina, including stolen vehicles, stolen identification documents, and other property. The arrest occurred after an incident occurring between the evening of April 26 and April 27.

Travis O’Reilly Milligan, 25, is accused of breaking into a garage in the 3500 block of Garner Avenue and stealing a bike and other items sometime during the evening of the 26th and morning of the 27th.

Vehicles were also searched and had items stolen from them during that time period.

And two vehicles were reported stolen, including a Black Honda Pilot that had a purse and keys left inside.

The stolen Honda Pilot was spotted by police on three occasions on April 27. Police say it was being driven fast, and erratically.

At about 10:45 p.m., as the stolen vehicle was in the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Windfield Road, Regina Police officers deployed a spike belt and stopped it.

The driver fled on foot through yards and property.

He was eventually located in a yard by a canine team and taken into custody.

Milligan is facing several charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while prohibited, fraud under $5,000, and two counts of vehicle theft.

Milligan was in court on Monday, April 29.

McLean is about kilometres east of Regina.