Northumberland OPP charge 4 with impaired driving over the weekend

OPP officers from Northumberland region laid four impaired driving charges over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday, April 27 around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Brighton. Police stopped a vehicle on the highway just before the Grafton exit.

Upon speaking with the driver, police say an odour of alcohol was detected. After a roadside screening was administered, 59-year-old Paul Marshall from Belleville, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration above 80. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on June 5.

The second incident happened on Saturday, April 28 around 1:45 a.m. on County Road 45 near County Road 29 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township. Police say a vehicle was stopped after officers observed it swerving in its lane. As a result, 36-year-old Ernest William Oosting from Alnwick-Haldimand Township was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration above 80. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on May 29.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Bracebridge: OPP

The third incident happened on Sunday, April 29, just before 4 a.m. north of Campbellford. OPP officers stopped a red Chevy sedan for a highway traffic offence on County Road 30 near the 8th Line West. The driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and a roadside test was conducted, which police say the driver failed. The driver was arrested and transported back to the Campbellford detachment for further tests. As a result, 25-year-old Alyssa Ellis from Trent Hills, Ont., was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration above 80. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on May 28.

The fourth incident happened on Monday, April 29 around 1:15 a.m. in Port Hope. Police received a traffic complaint about a tractor-trailer travelling eastbound on Highway 401 just east of County Road 28. Police say the tractor was described as being “all over the road,” almost hitting the guardrail and travelling under the speed limit. OPP officers found the vehicle, and as a result of their investigation, Narinder Pal Si Pandher of Brampton, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and possession of cocaine, a Schedule 1 substance. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on May 22.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to impaired driving

OPP say all four accused drivers received an immediate driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicles they were driving were towed and impounded.

The OPP would like to remind motorists that highway safety is a shared responsibility. If you choose to consume alcohol or drugs, plan ahead to ensure that yourself and others that may be travelling on the roads arrive home safely.