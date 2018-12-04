Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Bracebridge: OPP

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Bracebridge, police say.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Thursday, at around 9 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Manitoba Street.

Police say one driver allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived, however, the second driver was able to direct police to his location.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to impaired driving

According to police, the man was located and arrested.

Police say 34-year-old Ryan Smith from Pickering has been charged with impaired driving, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Officers say Smith is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Dec. 18.