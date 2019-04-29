Crime
April 29, 2019 9:08 am

Man stabbed at 24 Seven Lounge in Etobicoke

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police respond to a stabbing on Humber College Boulevard on Sunday night.

Andrew Collins
A A

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night at a lounge on Humber College Boulevard.

Police said an altercation occurred between two parties inside the 24 Seven Lounge in Etobicoke.

Investigators said a male victim sustained stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics said the man was transported with serious injuries at the time.

Police later said the victim’s injuries are now non-life-threatening.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
24 seven lounge
Crime
Etobicoke
Etobicoke Stabbing
Humber College Boulevard
stabbing 24 seven
stabbing 24 Seven Lounge
stabbing at etobicoke lounge
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.