Man stabbed at 24 Seven Lounge in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night at a lounge on Humber College Boulevard.
Police said an altercation occurred between two parties inside the 24 Seven Lounge in Etobicoke.
Investigators said a male victim sustained stab wounds to his upper body. Paramedics said the man was transported with serious injuries at the time.
Police later said the victim’s injuries are now non-life-threatening.
