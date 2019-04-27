Health
April 27, 2019 6:13 pm
Updated: April 27, 2019 6:14 pm

New 84-room tower at Penticton Regional Hospital set to open Monday

By Online Journalist  Global News

A rendering of the new tower at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Interior Health
The David E. Kampe tower at Penticton Regional Hospital will be opened to patients on Monday.

According to Interior Health, the six-storey tower can be accessed in a number of ways, including links from levels one and two of the new parkade.

A map of Penticton Regional Hospital.

Interior Health

The tower includes 84 single-bed rooms, five new surgical rooms, a rooftop helipad, satellite medical imaging, 480 parking stalls and more.

Notably, access to the hospital’s emergency department will remain off Carmi Avenue, as the emergency department is not moving into the tower.

Renovations to the emergency department are part of phase two of the tower project that will commence this summer. Work is expected to be completed by 2021.

In related news, the Penticton and District Stamp Club will be holding a special gathering at the tower on Monday.

Construction of Penticton Regional Hospital’s new tower began in 2016. The tower includes 84 single-bed rooms, five new surgical rooms and more.

Global News

The club, which says it raised more than $37,000 for patient care room No. 423 in the tower, will be unveiling a commemorative stamp and cover.

The unveiling is slated to take place on the tower’s main floor at 2 p.m., and will feature members of the stamp club. The gathering may also include area businessman and philanthropist David E. Kampe, who was a major financial donor for the tower project.

