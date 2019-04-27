Man seriously injured after car crashes into pole in Toronto’s east end

Toronto paramedics say a man sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the city’s east end early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Broadview and Eastern avenues just after 3 a.m. for reports of a crash.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a car that had crashed into a pole on Eastern Avenue.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle, a silver sedan, with deployed airbags and significant damage to its front end.

The driver of the car was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, but police have since said that he is expected to survive.

Police said there is no word on what caused the crash and no one is currently in custody in relation to the incident.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.