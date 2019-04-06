1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a woman is dead and two other people are injured following a three-car crash in the city’s east end on Saturday morning.

Officials said they received reports of a collision in the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues around 10:45 a.m.

Authorities found two people suffering from serious injuries, one of whom was trapped in their vehicle.

A woman was later pronounced dead on scene and a man was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said another man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to all three vehicles involved in the crash and debris strewn throughout the roadway.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Toronto police’s collision reconstruction team is now on the scene investigating and roads are closed in the area.