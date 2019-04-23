Police release security video of alleged hit-and-run in Markham

York Regional Police have released security footage of an alleged hit-and-run in Markham Monday evening that left two people injured.

In the video released Tuesday morning by investigators, a white pickup truck can be seen making a left turn from southbound Yonge Street onto Meadowview Avenue.

The vehicle then appears to strike two pedestrians who are walking on a crosswalk before stopping briefly and then fleeing the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who may recognize the truck to call investigators.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:25 p.m. and left a 44-year-old man with minor injuries and a 45-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital following the collision and remains there with serious injuries.

Police are encouraging the driver of the pickup to contact them.

Investigators said they are also looking to speak to the occupants of a white compact sport utility vehicle that was stopped at the light travelling on Meadowview Avenue and likely witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video of the collision is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.