2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say two people were struck by a vehicle in Markham Monday evening, leaving one of them with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located two victims, one of whom was transported to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics in life-threatening condition.

A second victim was found with minor injuries and transported to hospital by York Region paramedics.

Authorities have not released the victims’ ages or genders and there is no word on what caused the collision.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

PEDESTRIANS STRUCK – Yonge St/Doncaster Ave #Markham. Northbound and Southbound directions on Yonge St. will remain closed (from Doncaster Ave. to Steeles Ave. E), as we continue to investigate the accident. Please use alternate routes. Thank you for your patience. LM — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 23, 2019