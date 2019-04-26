2 arrested after cannabis, magic mushrooms seized from Peterborough home

Two Peterborough residents have been arrested and charged after police seized a large quantity of cannabis, cannabis edibles and magic mushrooms at a home on Thursday.

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Weller Street. There they uncovered and seized large quantities of marijuana, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), cannabis edibles and drug packaging.

Clarke Jacob Shaw, 21, of Talwood Court, and Jacob Thomas Tobin, 21, of Weller Street were arrested and each charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling (Cannabis Act charge).

They were held in custody for court appearances in Peterborough on Friday.

The investigation included the Peterborough Police Service’s ICAD (Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug) Unit and the Emergency Response Team.

Peterborough police seized cannabis and magic mushrooms from a residence on Weller Street on Thursday.