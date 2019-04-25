Toronto man charged after crack cocaine seized in traffic stop north of Peterborough: OPP

A Toronto man faces drug charges following a traffic stop by OPP north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say the arrest was part of an investigation by the OPP’s Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist found with cocaine during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Around 11 a.m., the OPP’s Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit and the Peterborough Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Buckhorn Road at the 8th Line of Smith in Selwyn Township.

According to police, officers seized crack cocaine and cash, and arrested one man in the vehicle. A search warrant was also executed at a resident on Hunter Street East in Peterborough.

Ikeba Fraser, 24, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Thursday.

WATCH: Calgary widow warns about dangers of carfentanil-laced cocaine