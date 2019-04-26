Floating on pool noodles in Hamilton to set a Guinness World Record

A Guinness world record attempt will be happening in the pool at McMaster University this weekend.

Members of the Oakville Aquatic Club will try to break the record for the most people simultaneously floating on pool noodles.

Countdown has begun to #OAKWorldRecordAttempt! You don’t have to fundraise to participate. To register for #gwr attempt go to https://t.co/AN5goSh06q pic.twitter.com/odGCnBdyIe — Oakville Aquatics (@oak_aquatic) April 14, 2019

Jason Morawski, the club’s business manager, says the current record is 250.

He adds that they have 280 swimmers registered to participate in Sunday afternoon’s attempt.

The pool noodles have arrived! Thank you again to Total Tech Pools for your donation. Don't forget to register for #OAKWorldRecordAttempt before the April 21st deadline. pic.twitter.com/i1ypWz1A3I — Oakville Aquatics (@oak_aquatic) April 17, 2019

Morawski says each participant must be floating simultaneously for one minute with their face and toes out of the water and without touching other swimmers or the walls of the pool.

He adds that they will video record and take photos of the entire event and will have independent witnesses on hand to verify that all rules were followed, all of which will be submitted to Guinness World Records.

Morawski says the idea was created as a team building exercise and as a creative way to raise funds for the club.