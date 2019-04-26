Winnipeg patrons foil robber at Notre Dame Avenue restaurant

A would-be thief was caught after patrons at a bar managed to foil his plot.

Winnipeg police said a man walked into a restaurant on Notre Dame Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Thursday and headed for the lounge. When he got to the bar, he pulled out what looked like a gun and demanded cash, pointing the weapon at the employee.

However, customers inside the bar grabbed the man from behind and were able to disarm him and hold him for police to arrive.

Police arrested the man and found an “improvised firing device” on him, as well as a knife and bullets.

Eric John Lecoy, 52, faces robbery and numerous weapons charges.

He remains in custody, said police.

