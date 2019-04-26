‘Stay home, with adult or in groups’ amid multiple armed robbers of young people: St. Albert RCMP

Police are telling young people in St. Albert to stay in groups, with an adult, or to stay at home after a number of armed robberies in the city.

St. Albert RCMP are searching for two suspects in connection to a series of armed robberies since April 18. During these incidents, cell phones and other items have been stolen from young people in the community.

Four robberies occurred between April 18 and April 20 that police said were “potentially related.” The incidents involved victims between 10 and 20 years old, who had cell phones, wallets and other property stolen, RCMP said.

The suspects produced what looked like a firearm during the robberies, according to police.

“Multiple avenues of investigation are being pursued and officers are following up on all tips received from the public,” Cpl. Laurel Kading said in a news release.

RCMP said while no one has been physically injured during the robberies, anyone who is confronted by the suspects should cooperate with their demands.

Police have released composite sketches of the two suspects as well as a surveillance photo of a vehicle believed to be used during the robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies or suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or St. Albert RCMP.