RCMP seek suspects after violent robberies at cellphone store, beauty store in St. Albert

The RCMP are seeking suspects in connection with a pair of violent robberies at a cellphone store and a beauty store in St. Albert over the weekend.

On Sunday, police allege three males entered a cellphone store in the 500-block of St. Albert Trail at about 2:30 p.m.

“One male suspect punched the male store employee in the head but the employee was able to flee to a neighbouring business to call police,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Monday. “The three suspects stole four or five cellphones and fled on foot to an unknown vehicle waiting behind the business.

“The store employee sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.”

READ MORE: Teens charged, employee hospitalized after robbery northeast of Edmonton

Police said all three suspects were wearing black pants, black jackets or hoodies with the hood up, black gloves and black ski masks.

READ MORE: 4 people arrested after Calgary cellphone store robbery

Watch below: (From October 2018) St. Albert has been testing out a new crime tool for the last eight months. As Emily Mertz explains, the crime map initiative is now being expanded across Alberta.

Business owner robbed outside beauty store

At about 10:10 a.m. on Friday, a St. Albert business owner was violently robbed of a handbag which contained his laptop and another handbag inside, according to police.

The RCMP said he was approached by two suspects as he was getting out of his vehicle at the back of a beauty store in the 500-block of St. Albert Trail.

“The two males proceeded to strike the owner multiple times in the head with an object,” police said as they described how the robbery unfolded.

“The two males fled on foot towards the trees and got into an unknown vehicle.”

One suspect is described as being between 28 and 30 years old. He was about five-foot-eight with a skinny build and clean-shaven. Police said he was wearing all black with a black beanie.

A second suspect is described as being about 30 years old. He is about five-foot-six with a medium build. He was also clean-shaven and wearing all black with a black beanie.

“St. Albert RCMP continue to investigate both robberies and it is unknown at this time if the two are related,” police said. “St. Albert RCMP are reminding store owners and employees to talk to other stores in their area and agree on keeping an eye on each other’s businesses, watching for any suspicious activity or persons.

“It is advised not to work alone and vary the time bank deposits are made to avoid a predictable schedule.”

READ MORE: 9 mailbox broken into over a month in St. Albert: RCMP

Police also suggest store owners invest in up-to-date security or video systems and panic buttons.

“The most important rule to remember is if someone is threatening you, with or without a weapon… comply with the person’s demands,” the RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or either robbery is asked to call the St. Albert RCMP detachment at 780-458-7700. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or by contacting them online.