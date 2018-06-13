Four arrested in mid-day Calgary cellphone store robbery

Two adults and two youth have been charged in connection with a robbery of a cellphone in the Seton neighborhood of Calgary.

At approximately noon on Friday, June 8, four young men entered a cellphone store on the 19000 block of Seton Crescent S.E. One man pulled out a firearm, demanding access to the store’s safe. The group grabbed new cellphones and tables from the safe and fled in a stolen black SUV.

Calgary police officers spotted the vehicle shortly after the robbery, following it until it was abandoned on Stoney Trail S.E. near Copperfield. The suspects fled on foot, but were located by police shortly after, and were taken into custody without incident. An airsoft firearm was seized during the arrest.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

Emmi Lemi Lado, 18, and Erat Izzo Odongi, 19, both of Calgary, are charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000.

Two 17-year-old male youths have also been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000 and breaching court conditions.

Police believe there is an organized effort to steal cellphones from Calgary retailers, and Calgary police say they have been working to identify and arrest the people involved. Police say they are also taking steps to prevent robberies like these.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about cell phone robberies are asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.