Suspects in custody and charges pending after electronics store robbery

One adult and three youths are in police custody after an electronics store in south Lethbridge was robbed on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., police said four males walked into Bell World in the 3700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South. Two employees were reportedly placed in headlocks, dragged to the back and forced to open a safe.

The group stole dozens of cell phones, before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Highway 519 east of Granum, but the suspects didn’t stop. Police deployed a spike belt and the four were taken into custody without further incident.

A 20-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males remain in custody with charges pending.

The two employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to police.

Police will be speaking to media about the incident Friday morning. This story will be updated as further information is released.