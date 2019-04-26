Minden, Ont., residents prepare for record-level flooding again

Resident in Minden, Ont., are bracing for another “one-in 100-year flood” — the second of such in six years.

The region, 100 kilometres north of Peterborough, is expected to receive up to 50 mm of rain on Friday. Coupled with rain earlier this week and melting snow further north, the Gull River, which flows through the heart of the village, is steadily rising.

The Township of Minden Hills declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. On Friday morning, some homes near the river were already surrounded by water.

“There’s been a huge change in the weather models,” said Mayor Brent Devolin. “Originally we thought it was going to be 15-20 mm of rain.

“Now, it’s going to be 50 mm of rain. This is a game changer.”

The Township has declared a state of emergency three times in the last six years. Record water levels were reached in 2013 which caused widespread damage throughout the community of 4,150.

“It’s a foregone conclusion we are going to reach 2017 levels and that significantly increases the likelihood we will touch 2013 levels,” said Devolin. “We have mobilized operations here with the Red Cross and those stakeholders.”

Residents are being asked to register their flooded property and/or if self-evacuation is required. On Friday morning, a steady flow of residents were visiting the arena parking lot to get sandbags for their properties.

Resident Fred Prine isn’t experiencing any water on his property yet but says his neighbours are.

“We’re a very small community… We need help,” he said. “We need help from the provincial government and federal government.”

Road closures and water level updates will be posted on the township’s website.

