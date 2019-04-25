Minden Hills residents brace for further flooding; Peterborough residents urged to monitor water levels

Property owners in Minden, Ont., are bracing for more flooding along the Gull River with a major rainfall warning in effect.

Environment Canada warns up to 50 mm of rain could fall Friday in the Minden Hills region, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough. On Wednesday afternoon, the Township of Minden Hills declared a state of emergency as the water levels on the Gull River continue to rise. The river flows through the heart of the village of Minden.

It’s the third time in six years the township has been forced to declare a state of emergency due to flooding.

On Thursday, logging operations were in place at the nearby Horsehoe Lake Dam — a one-day operation intended to allow property owners additional time to assess their situation.

“Property owners impacted by high water levels are strongly encouraged to begin/continue sandbagging efforts and to implement additional measures to protect their personal safety and property (check sump pumps, raise personal items off of the floor, purchase bottled water, etc.),” the township said in a statement.

On Thursday, many residents, township workers and volunteers spent their day filling sandbags at the S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena. Organizations such as the Minden Community Food Centre were also at the lot offering food and water to those filling sandbags.

Among the road closures include:

Orde Street (open to local traffic only; barricade at Deep Bay Road)

Invergordon Street (open to local traffic only; barricade at Bobcaygeon Road)

St. Germaine Street (barricade at Prince and Water streets intersection)

McKnight Drive (barricade at Bobcaygeon Road)

Anson Street (open to local traffic only; barricade at the west end of Peck Street)

Hospitality Road (open to local traffic only; barricades 1.8 km east of Rice Road and at Hartle Lane)

Spring Valley Road (barricades at #1268 Spring Valley Road)

Ritchie Falls Road (open to local traffic only; barricades at the Rail Trail)

Mark Twain Road (barricades at County Road 503)

Salerno Lake Road Bridge (barricades at Hancock Road and at the public boat launch)

Snowmobile Bridge downtown Minden (closed to all traffic, including pedestrians)

Milburn Road (closed from 2.0 km east of Country Road 1 to 0.5 km west of the Irondale waste disposal site (1.7 km west of County Road 503; local traffic may continue to access their dwellings)

In Peterborough, city officials and Trent-Severn Waterway are monitoring levels on the Otonabee River and are encouraging residents in low-lying areas to monitor water level changes.

The city cautions the rising water levels could cause “significant pressures” on operations at the wastewater treatment plant. Preventative emergency measures are in place.

“Currently the wastewater treatment plant is operating normally and there is no concern for public health,” the city stated. “In the event there is a change to this status the public and all affected parties will be notified immediately.”

The city is offering sandbag supplies Thursday (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Friday (7 a.m. -3:30 p.m.) at the following locations:

Riverside Drive at Cameron Street

Riverside Drive at Spruce Avenue

Sherin Avenue at Collison Park

Current water level data and information regarding lakes and rivers on the Trent-Severn Waterway is available online.

South of Peterborough, the Lower Trent Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for its jurisdiction which includes Rice Lake, Trent River from Hastings to Trenton.

Outflows from the Kawartha lakes through the Otonabee River into Rice Lake and Trent river are expected to increase over the next week, the conservation authority stated.

“The water levels in areas that typically see flooding are approaching houses especially in the Lower Hastings, Percy Boom and Green Acres areas,” stated Janet Noyes, manager, development services and water resources.

“Parks Canada will continue to operate the dams along the Trent River to facilitate flow to the Bay of Quinte but increasing flows and water levels are expected. Residents can expect to experience water levels similar to 2014.”

