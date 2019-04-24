Bracebridge declares state of emergency due to flooding

A state of emergency was declared in Bracebridge yesterday, by local mayor Graydon Smith, due to continuously rising waters.

The town has activated its emergency plan, as there have been a number of roads that have been flooded and washed out.

According to a press release issued by the town, Public Works is responding to flooding on year-round streets, but due to the severity, it may take time to reopen some roads.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has advised Bracebridge about the rising water levels in lakes and rivers, in addition to localized flooding happening in low-lying areas, the release says.

Bracebridge residents have been instructed to monitor information from the town and to take steps to curb the effects of flooding on their property, the release says, adding that drivers should give careful attention to road-closed signs as streets may be flooded and not visible.

People living in low-lying areas have been advised to make sure that docks or other types of waterfront structures are securely attached to the shore or removed.

Lakes and rivers that have been affected:

North Branch Muskoka River: Water volumes have met and will exceed the flooding levels of 2013. Water is expected to rise over the next few days and additional flooding can be expected in low-lying areas.

South Branch Muskoka River: Water volumes are approaching the 2013 flood levels and are expected to increase over the next few days. More flooding can be expected in low-lying areas.

Black River: Water levels have become less severe and some roads have been reopened.

Lake Muskoka: Water levels are expected to continue rising.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the Parry Sound District has advised that there is a flood warning in the area, the District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and the northwest part of the County of Haliburton.

Bracebridge’s emergency control group is monitoring the flooding closely.

