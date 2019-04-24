Flood risk on the rise in Peterborough region, conservation authority says

As river water flows south from the Haliburton Highlands, it passes through the Kawartha lakes into the Peterborough region.

That includes the Otonabee River where Paul Baines has a tidy little home.

“I moved here to be outside more and to be closer to the water,” said the former Toronto resident.

He figures the river is about four feet higher than normal at his place on Driscoll Road, south of Peterborough.

“I’m doing alright. Obviously I’m watching the weather,” he said. “I’m a bit higher than most other people but we’re all in this together a little bit.”

Keeping a watchful eye on the situation is ORCA, the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority.

Gordon Earle is a water resources technologist with ORCA.

“Seven thousand square kilometers of water is draining down into the Kawartha Lakes,” said Earle.

From there, the water pours into the Otonabee and Trent rivers, then into Rice Lake, the Trent River and eventually Lake Ontario, Earle explained.

When asked how long this will last, Earle replied it will usually take another week or two, possibly three weeks before returning to normal.

He adds this years snow melt and rainfall are about two weeks later than past years and advises anyone living in flood-prone areas south of Peterborough to take proper measures.