Major rainfall warning issued for Central Ontario as flood risk rises

Environment Canada has issued a major rainfall warning for Friday for Central Ontario where many areas are already facing flooding concerns.

Rain, oftentimes heavy, will move into central and eastern Ontario overnight Thursday, says the warning.

The precipitation will continue into Friday evening, bringing with it rainfall amounts ranging from 25 to 40 millimetres.

READ MORE: Gull River flooding forces Minden Hills to declare state of emergency

Local amounts could exceed 50 mm, Environment Canada says.

The warning is in effect for Haliburton-Minden, Haliburton County, Peterborough, Peterborough, County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and south to Cobourg and eastern Northumberland County.

“This heavy rain is associated with a Texas low that will track across southern Ontario on Friday,” Environment Canada stated.

On Wednesday, the Township of Minden Hills north of Peterborough declared a state of emergency due to rising waters on the Gull River which were already 35 cm above average. Officials estimated it could rise another 15 cm by Friday.

More to come.

WATCH: Possible flooding in the Peterborough region

WATCH: Bancroft braces for high water (Courtesy of Clive Emery)