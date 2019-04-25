Huntsville declares state of emergency amidst flooding

The Town of Huntsville declared a state of emergency due to flooding on Thursday, and according to Mayor Scott Aitchison, some residents have been displaced from their homes.

“There are parts of the municipality where the water is currently higher than we think it’s ever been in recorded history,” Aitchison said.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning earlier today, predicting rainfall to range from 25 to 40 millimetres, with local amounts possibly exceeding 50 millimetres.

“The system is so full right now. We just can’t take anymore,” Aitchison said. “We just felt it was time to just take the extra step to raise the alert level and the awareness level and make sure the province and our regional government is aware that things might be getting worse.”

Residents who have been displaced are being helped by the city and the Salvation Army to find them temporary places to stay, Aitchison added.

According to a statement from the town, residents in low-lying areas should take precautionary measures to protect their homes.

“This time around, the flooding in the watershed below the [Brunel Lift] Locks, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was going to be more evacuations in that area than we’ve seen in the past,” Aitchison said.

The Town of Huntsville Emergency Control Group and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials are monitoring conditions and will provide updates as necessary, a statement reads.

“Our municipal operation is not overwhelmed by any stretch, but by declaring a state of emergency, if we get in too deep…then there are services at the provincial level and the regional level,” Aitchison added.

