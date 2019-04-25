Surrey man arrested for public incitement of hatred following comment on Global BC Facebook page

A Surrey man has been arrested following an investigation into a comment posted on Global BC’s Facebook page.

The comment was posted on a story about Saturday’s Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, which drew more than 500,000 attendees.

After being made aware of the comment, Global News deleted it and notified RCMP.

Global News is not publishing the deleted comment.

RCMP said a 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for public incitement of hatred, and he remains in custody as they continue to investigate.

Following the arrest, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko urged the public to “familiarize themselves with Canada’s laws on hate propaganda.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.