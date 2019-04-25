Crime
April 25, 2019 1:49 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 2:00 pm

Surrey man arrested for public incitement of hatred following comment on Global BC Facebook page

By Online Journalist  Global News

The comment mused about the effect of a pressure-cooker bomb at the Surrey Vaiskahki parade.

Michael Newman/Global News
A Surrey man has been arrested following an investigation into a comment posted on Global BC’s Facebook page.

The comment was posted on a story about Saturday’s Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey, which drew more than 500,000 attendees.

WATCH: Tens of thousands pack Surrey streets for Vaisakhi celebrations

After being made aware of the comment, Global News deleted it and notified RCMP.

READ MORE: Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade sees more than 500,000 people, setting new attendance record

Global News is not publishing the deleted comment.

RCMP said a 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for public incitement of hatred, and he remains in custody as they continue to investigate.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigate hateful comment on Global BC Facebook page

Following the arrest, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko urged the public to “familiarize themselves with Canada’s laws on hate propaganda.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

