The Forks to install new outdoor patio area this summer

The Forks is set to expand its licensed Common area to include an outdoor patio this summer.

The popular meeting place announced Wednesday that its new area will be in the spirit of Winnipeg’s traditional patio season and will provide a unique space for eating, drinking, and socializing.

The entire plaza area between the Forks Market and the Johnston Terminal – including the circular canopy – will be licensed.

“We’ve got a unique hospitality license inside, which means you can walk anywhere with your drink, your food in the market…and now we’re extending that idea outside, ” Forks Foundation executive director Clare MacKay told 680 CJOB.

“It really just ups the game of what we can offer here.

“Not only is it unique in Winnipeg and Manitoba, I think this may be the only one of its kind in Canada.”

A unique bar located just off the Market atrium will include the 20 beers and wines – curated by a Canadian sommelier – that are currently available indoors at the Commons.

A total of 250 communal outdoor seats will also be installed, along with fire pits and new lighting.

Construction is currently underway.

COMING SOON: Sips + seating in the sun at The Forks! ☀️🍻

It’s warming up + we’re prepping to invite patio-lovers to enjoy our brand-new, licensed outdoor seating area this summer. It’ll be a lot like The Common indoors you know and love, but outside ⛅️ https://t.co/v5REx3tHdm pic.twitter.com/TYFYwAUluH — The Forks (@TheForks) April 24, 2019

