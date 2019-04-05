Amazon opens first space in Winnipeg

Winnipeg will officially welcome its first ever Amazon office space in the city on Friday.

Amazon Web Services will unveil its new office space at The Forks.

“Amazon sees the diverse tech talent that Winnipeg attracts,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager Compute Services at AWS.

The brand new space is for the company’s “ThinkBox” web services.

Think Box develops creative tools technology for the entertainment industry that have been used in movies like Harry Potter, Avatar, and Thor.

Amazon acquired ThinkBox in 2017.

“Winnipeg is home to a niche of talent in engineering and digital media, which is fueling the growth of AWS Thinkbox services globally,” said Blaine Pedersen, Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade.

The company says the new it will create dozens of new jobs in the area.

The new 13,000 square-foot office is located in the Johnston Terminal, which was formerly a cold storage railway warehouse, and can accommodate 100 people.