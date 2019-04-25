Live
April 25, 2019 8:30 am

Rising waters along St. John River force road closures, evacuations

By Staff The Canadian Press

The flood zone in Darlings Island on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
The rising waters along the St. John River have resulted in the closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Oromocto and River Glade.

The closure was announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The highway closure, from exit 3-06 in Oromocto to Exit 4-23 in River Glade will remain in effect until it is safe to re-open, perhaps for days.

The water will have to recede and the road will require an inspection before it can be re-opened.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

