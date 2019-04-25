Rising waters along St. John River force road closures, evacuations
A A
The rising waters along the St. John River have resulted in the closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Oromocto and River Glade.
The closure was announced at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
READ MORE: Rising St. John River to close portion of Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday evening
The highway closure, from exit 3-06 in Oromocto to Exit 4-23 in River Glade will remain in effect until it is safe to re-open, perhaps for days.
The water will have to recede and the road will require an inspection before it can be re-opened.
WATCH: Drone video captures extent of Fredericton flooding (April 23, 2019)
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.