2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic tickets on sale to public Thursday

Tickets for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic go on sale to the public Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. CT.

The event will see the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames face-off in an outdoor match in Regina at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26. It will be a televised event.

The Jets and Flames met three times in the 2018-19 season. Calgary won twice (6-3 and 4-1) and Winnipeg won the final contest (2-1). Calgary held an eight-point advantage overall over Winnipeg in the regular season.

Mosaic Stadium sits in the middle of the team’s residing provinces, with about 600 kilometres to Winnipeg and about 750 km to Calgary.

The game will be the second regular-season outdoor contest for both the Flames and Jets, and the 28th regular-season outdoor game for the league.

This will be the fifth time Saskatchewan will be host.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier this month and were made available to Flames and Jets’ season ticket holders, as well as Evraz Place backstage club members.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.