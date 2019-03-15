2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic ticket sale details released

Tickets to the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Regina will go on sale next month.

The outdoor game will feature the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26.

Representatives gathered on March 15 to announce the general public will be able to tickets to the game starting at 10 a.m. CT on April 25 via Ticketmaster. Prices were not disclosed.

Details about a priority ticket pre-sale starting in early April will be released in the coming days. This opportunity is for a limited number of tickets for Jets and Flames’ season-seat holders, as well as Evraz Place backstage club members.

The game will be the second regular-season outdoor contest for both teams. The Flames defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 in 2011 at McMahon Stadium while the Jets fell to the Edmonton Oilers in 2016 by a score of 3-0 at Investors Group Field.

This year’s matchup in Saskatchewan will mark the fifth Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, and 28th regular-season outdoor game for the league.