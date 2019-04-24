Flooding concerns escalate in Minden as Gull River rises

More to come.Flood levels in some areas of Minden Hills are exceeding levels of the destructive flooding in 2013.

Residents on Wednesday were quickly filling sandbags outside the S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena in the village of Minden as water levels along the Gull River continue to rise.

The river flows through the heart of the village about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough. Flood levels in 2013 forced the Township of Minden Hills to declare a state of emergency.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry issued a flood warning for the region on Tuesday afternoon.

Just overheard a gentleman ask “what can I do to help?” He sat down and started tying sandbags. #onstorm #minden #flood pic.twitter.com/ScamsNiptO — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 24, 2019

The rising river has already forced the closure of a number of roads and pedestrian bridges.

Town staff are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the road closures include:

Orde Street (open to local traffic only; barricade at Deep Bay Road)

Invergordon Street (open to local traffic only; barricade at Bobcaygeon Road)

St. Germaine Street (barricade at Prince and Water streets intersection)

McKnight Drive (barricade at Bobcaygeon Road)

Anson Street (open to local traffic only; barricade at the west end of Peck Street)

Hospitality Road (open to local traffic only; barricades 1.8 km east of Rice Road and at Hartle Lane)

Spring Valley Road (barricades at #1268 Spring Valley Road)

Ritchie Falls Road (open to local traffic only; barricades at the Rail Trail)

Mark Twain Road (barricades at County Road 503)

Salerno Lake Road Bridge (barricades at Hancock Road and at the public boat launch)

Snowmobile Bridge downtown Minden (closed to all traffic, including pedestrians)

Milburn Road (closed from 2.0 km east of Country Road 1 to 0.5 km west of the Irondale waste disposal site (1.7 km west of County Road 503; local traffic may continue to access their dwellings)

More shots from Anson Street. It was also hit hard in 2013 and 2017. #minden #flood #onstorm pic.twitter.com/uRjgov1WKf — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 24, 2019