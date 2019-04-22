Flooding forces evacuation of homes in City of Kawartha Lakes

Several homes along the Burnt River in the City of Kawartha Lakes were evacuated Sunday due to rising water levels.

David Kish, Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue district fire chief, says residents from three homes on Cedar Plank Road chose to evacuate and required assistance from firefighters, who used rafts to carry the residents. No one was injured.

READ MORE: Ontario government cuts conservation authority funding for flood programs

“Our guys were getting fatigued walking in and out but we got everyone out as fast as we can,” said Kish.

Kish said there are currently no mandatory evacuation orders as officials continue to monitor water levels in the area about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.

“Water levels have started to stabilize at this time,” Kish told Global Peterborough on Monday morning. “Hopefully we’ll start to see the water recede.”

Kawartha Conservation reported Saturday that nearly 42 mm of rain had fallen over the previous 36 hours in its jurisdiction, prompting a flood watch for the watershed. The warning will remain in effect until Tuesday.

Pictures from Burnt River. That red car is actually float. pic.twitter.com/2uGkOaKRpp — TLDSB Trustee Byrne (@blackbeardr) April 21, 2019

The conservation authority said flows in the northern tributaries are extremely high, leading to rising water levels in the Burnt River area along with Balsam, Cameron, Sturgeon and Pigeon lakes.

“In some locations, watercourses have exceeded their bankfull conditions and spilled on floodplains,” stated Kawartha Conservation hydrologist Iryna Shulyarenko. “Smaller streams are responding faster, while it takes longer for larger watercourses to react.”

The rising water have also caused flooding on numerous municipal roads.

READ MORE: Quebec premier tours flood-stricken Laval as more troops deployed

On Monday morning, the City of Kawartha Lakes stated the following roads were closed:

Burnt River Road coming in off the north end at 121

Pinery Road from Winchester to Burnt River Road

Part of Concession Road 9

Shuttleworth Road

Crooked Court

3rd Road Somerville

9th Concession Burnt River from County Road 121 to #59

Monck Road 45 from Kinmount Road 121 Norland to Highway 35 due to culvert failure

Black River Road at Chisholm Trail Road and Cooper’s Falls Road (Muskoka 6) and to Lewisham Lane

The municipality is making sandbags available at the Burnt River works yard (filled bags available), Dalton Community Centre (13 Rumohr Dr.) and the intersection of Chisholm Trail and Brooks Lane near Black River.

Sandbags available at the Public Works Depot on County Rd. 44 in Burnt River. #onstorm #onflood pic.twitter.com/8OzINdwlSy — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 22, 2019

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to discuss how to tackle the situation.

The Otonabee Region Conservation Authority on Monday also re-issued a flood warning for the Peterborough region that will remain in effect until Friday.

More to come.