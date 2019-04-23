Fast moving grass fire poses risk to 3 Saskatchewan communities

Battlefords RCMP are asking people to stay away from a fast-moving grass fire posing a risk to three Saskatchewan communities.

The fire is north of Highway 40 and could cross the highway if the wind increases, police said.

It poses a risk to the Sweetgrass First Nation, the Table Mountains area, and the village of Prongua.

Traffic is being restricted in the area by the Highways Department.

It’s one of several fires burning in Saskatchewan on Tuesday as a number of communities declare fire bans due to dry conditions.

Duane McKay, the province’s commissioner of emergency and fire safety, said a brush fire near Biggar was nearly three-quarters contained, but warned that could change based on the wind.

McKay said there were also sizeable fires on the Mosquito and Red Pheasant First Nations, southwest of the Battlefords.

Another fire was reported near Holbein, roughly 30 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

At least 37 rural municipalities have now declared fire bans, along with a number of towns and villages.

People are being asked to contact their RM for further details and see if they are under a ban.

A ban is also in place for the City of North Battleford and in Prince Albert for Little Red River Park and city land north of the river.