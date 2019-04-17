Total fire ban issued for RM of Corman Park

A total fire ban has been implemented in the rural municipality (RM) of Corman Park, due to dry conditions.

The ban was put in place on April 17 and does not allow for any open fires to be lit within the RM, which surrounds Saskatoon, until it is lifted.

This requires all outdoor fires to be extinguished and the lighting of any is prohibited.

The following are included in the ban: fire pits, burning barrels, controlled burns and fireworks. There is an exception for gas-fuelled equipment such as propane barbecues.

According to Warman Fire Rescue on Twitter, cities and towns are not affected by this ban.

The ban will be in effect until deemed appropriate to end it.

