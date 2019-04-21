Brush fire burns for hours northwest of Saskatoon

Crews from five fire departments spent hours Saturday fighting a brush fire northwest of Saskatoon in Corman Park.

Video showed billowing clouds of smoke from the fire that started near Range Road 3073.

The fire was fuelled by strong winds as it moved toward Range Road 3072.

READ MORE: Brush fire south of Saskatoon near Riverside Estates burns for hours

Officials with Corman Park police said there are a large number of acreages in the area and fire services were able to protect all but one home.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was tasked with protecting three homes, and crews from Langham, Martensville, Warman, and Dalmeny were also pressed into action.

A water bomber was also pressed into action.

Saskatoon crews remained on the scene for over 12 hours dealing with hot spots and supplying water.

Crews from the other departments were still dealing with flair-ups on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Total fire ban issued for RM of Corman Park

An investigator from the provincial fire office has been called in to investigate.

Corman Park is currently under a fire ban due to the dry conditions.