Tame Impala announces North American tour, including 2 Canadian dates

Only a week after releasing its latest single, Borderline, Tame Impala has announced five North American concert dates set to take place this summer.

On July 26, the mini-tour will kick off in Toronto before hitting Minneapolis, Minn., New York City, Philadelphia, Pa., and Washington, D.C.

Not only will the Australian psych-rockers hit Toronto, but they’re already scheduled for a headlining slot at this year’s Osheaga festival in Montreal as well as various other American music festivals throughout the summer.

With a brand-new single and an upcoming tour in the works, founding member and Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker is soon expected to reveal details about an upcoming record — the first in four years.

The critically acclaimed Currents (2015) was Tame Impala’s last release and made them a household name across the globe.

LISTEN: Tame Impala’s latest single, ‘Borderline’

As of this writing, Parker has not revealed any details regarding Tame Impala’s next album.

The release of Borderline comes as a treat to many dedicated fans, who have waited years to hear new music from Tame Impala. Aside from Patience, which was released only a month ago, it’s the longest fans have ever had to wait for a Tame Impala release.

An announcement regarding a brand-new album is expected to follow in the next couple of weeks.

Tickets on sale Friday April 26 at 10am

Toronto / July 26 / https://t.co/MDZGXMrQGY

Minneapolis / July 30 / https://t.co/GGipWXhSdE

New York / August 21 / https://t.co/6cgVJ06TDg

Philadelphia / August 23 / https://t.co/HLBQopqsUq

Washington August 24 / https://t.co/qBTAYpkmcM pic.twitter.com/DvWpElBYF4 — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) April 22, 2019

Since the inception of Tame Impala in 2007, Parker, 33, has toured with a multitude of talented musicians. This summer, he will be joined by longstanding touring musicians: Jay Watson, Dominic Simper, Julien Barbagallo and Cam Avery.

Aside from its short North American tour, Tame Impala will embark on a series of tour dates throughout Europe, including various festival performances.

Tickets for Tame Impala’s North American tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

Additionally, an exclusive presale for American Express cardholders begins on April 24 on 10 a.m., while Live Nation’s presale begins at the same time on April 25.

Osheaga weekend passes and single-day tickets are now available through the official website.

Additional details and tour information can be found through the Tame Impala website.

North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian shows have been bolded **

May 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

May 3 — Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 6 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

May 7 — Miami Beach, Fla. @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

May 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

July 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Mo Pop

July 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Mo Pop

July 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Aug. 1-3 — Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 4 — Montreal, Que. @ Osheaga

Aug. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 24 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

