Alberta RCMP investigating liquor store robbery in Wabamun

RCMP are searching for a man responsible for an armed robbery in a community west of Edmonton.
Police said the Lakeside Liquor Store in Wabamun, Alta., was robbed on April 17 at around 12:15 p.m.
A man entered the store and demanded money from the till, while carrying a knife and covering his face with a mask, RCMP said.
Police said the suspect stole cash and left on foot.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect was described as 6’4″ tall, “thicker body size but not fat,” with a deep voice and about 30 years old.
He was wearing a red and black plaid jacket over a black shirt with some yellow and red on it. He was also wearing a light-coloured ball cap with a dark brim and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers.
