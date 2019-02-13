Alberta bank robbed; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery south of Edmonton.
RCMP said the ATB bank in Leduc was robbed at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday.
A man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding cash, police said. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction, according to RCMP.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as six-feet-tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers.
