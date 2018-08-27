Crime
August 27, 2018 1:49 pm

Leduc, Alta. liquor store targeted in armed robbery, police say

By Web Producer  Global News

Leduc RCMP are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a liquor store on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the Mico’s Liquor Store in Leduc at around 10:30 p.m.

A man, dressed in all black with a balaclava and hood, allegedly waved a cattle prod and pistol at a store employee while demanding cash, police say.

RCMP said the suspect took the cash at the till, then fled the scene on foot, east on 50 Avenue.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers.

