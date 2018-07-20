Traffic
July 20, 2018 12:19 pm

Alberta Sheriffs, RCMP vehicle and SUV collide on QEII near Leduc

By Online Journalist  Global News

Two Alberta sheriff SUVs (pictured), an RCMP vehicle and a Lexus SUV were involved in the crash on the QEII, south of the Highway 2A overpass, Friday morning. July 20, 2018.

Supplied by RCMP
Five people were taken to hospital after four vehicles — including three law enforcement ones — collided on Highway 2 in Leduc on Friday morning.

RCMP said the crash happened at 9 a.m. on the QEII, south of the Highway 2A overpass. Two Alberta sheriff SUVs, an RCMP vehicle and a Lexus SUV were involved in the crash.

A photo supplied by RCMP showed extensive damage to one of the Sheriff vehicles.

All four people involved in the collision were taken to hospital via ground ambulance. RCMP said none of the injuries were serious.

The QEII southbound was reduced to one lane while police investigated the collision. The cause is not yet known.

— More to come…

