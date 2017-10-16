Shotgun used in Alberta gas station robbery

Police are searching for three people after an armed robbery at a gas station in a town south of Edmonton on Sunday evening.

Witnesses told Leduc RCMP three men entered the Esso at 47 Street and 50 Avenue in Calmar, Alta. with a shotgun, handgun and baton.

After taking money and liquor, the suspects left the service station in a dirty vehicle driven by a female suspect, RCMP said.

The vehicle is believe to be a stolen green Subaru Forester, with the Alberta licence plate 83M748. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Westlock on Oct. 10.

Anyone with information about the suspects or robbery is asked to contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Calmar is 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.