Peterborough man charged with stunt driving on Highway 115
A Peterborough man is accused of stunt driving on Highway 115 following radar patrol by the OPP early Tuesday morning.
Peterborough County OPP say officers were conducting radar patrol when they clocked a vehicle travelling at 182 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone at around 3:30 a.m.
The driver, Paul Gibb, 38, of Peterborough, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.
His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded, both for seven days.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 10.
