OPP lay stunt driving charges in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes

OPP laid stunt driving charges in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

On Friday night, Peterborough County OPP conducting radar patrol on Highway 115 clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 175 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone in Cavan Monaghan Township.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged.

Tarang Pipaliya, 24, of Peterborough was charged with stunt driving (racing a motor vehicle) in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his rental vehicle was impounded.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 10.

On Saturday, Kawartha Lakes OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 7 at Orange Corners Road, just east of Omemee, when they clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 163 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

OPP stopped the vehicle and the driver faces two charges.

Hunter King, 19, of Selwyn Township, was charged with stunt driving (racing a motor vehicle ) in relation to excessive speed and also failure to surrender a driver’s licence.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 7.

