Peterborough-area man charged with stunt driving on Highway 7
A Peterborough-area man faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop on Friday morning.
Just before noon, Peterborough County OPP conducting radar patrol on Highway 7 clocked a vehicle allegedly travelling 133 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Police stopped the vehicle and the driver was charged.
Ryan Girard, 23, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle.
OPP say his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days,
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 8.
