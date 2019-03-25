Hamilton man nabbed for speeding and stunt driving

Yet another stunt driver has been busted by Hamilton police.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, police say they clocked a vehicle going 134 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone on Centennial Parkway near Webster Road.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 41-year-old Hamilton man, was charged with stunt driving and speeding.

As a result, his driver’s licence has also been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for the next week.

A Hamilton man (41yrs) caught speeding on Sunday morning doing 134 in a 70km/hr zone. With spring upon us, HPS reminds drivers of the zero-tolerance approach to Stunt Driving/Speeding in #HamOnt. https://t.co/wkamb9A5uv pic.twitter.com/MtvpdVRP9E — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 25, 2019