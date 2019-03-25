Hamilton man nabbed for speeding and stunt driving

Yet another stunt driver has been busted by Hamilton police.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, police say they clocked a vehicle going 134 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone on Centennial Parkway near Webster Road.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 41-year-old Hamilton man, was charged with stunt driving and speeding.
As a result, his driver’s licence has also been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for the next week.
